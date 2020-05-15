BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $487,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 71,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 8,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,019. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

