BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,425. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

