BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

IWV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.54. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

