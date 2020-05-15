BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

IYR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.57. 924,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,404,150. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.96.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

