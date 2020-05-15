BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after purchasing an additional 920,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.76. 3,930,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,931. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average of $118.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.