BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paracle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,597,000. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.55 and its 200-day moving average is $219.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.