BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,325 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,794 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 517,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. 2,695,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,104,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra dropped their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

