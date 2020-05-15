BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 889 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 136,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 43,853 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,240,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 294,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 336,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IAGG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 80,843 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

