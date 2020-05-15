BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,638 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Lennox International by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 426.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lennox International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LII traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.36. The company had a trading volume of 33,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,123. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The company had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

