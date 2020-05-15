BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. 97,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,033. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

