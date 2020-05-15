BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 11,686 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Argus assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. 149,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,326. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

