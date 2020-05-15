BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 15,303 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,858,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.