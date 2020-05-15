BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $831,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 429,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,833. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

