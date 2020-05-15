BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 5,650 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $402,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,984. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.