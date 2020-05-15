BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 597 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.78. 494,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,011. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $79.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

