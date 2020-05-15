BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 666 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.89. 1,842,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.20. The company has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.