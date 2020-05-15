BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.99. 7,087,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

