BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centurylink stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 5,622,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,105,816. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other news, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

