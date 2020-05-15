Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,730.96.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $1,384.31. 604,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,378.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,756.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

