Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Buys $377,350.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 316.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

