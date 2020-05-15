Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Buys $377,350.00 in Stock

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Director Bruce W. Duncan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.47 per share, for a total transaction of $377,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $71.57 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 316.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
