Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of Bouygues stock remained flat at $$26.43 during trading on Friday. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.