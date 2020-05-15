Bradley H. Feldmann Acquires 1,000 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CUB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cubic by 119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cubic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.