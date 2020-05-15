Brokerages Anticipate 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. 3M reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $138.69. 10,051,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average is $159.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

