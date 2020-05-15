Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is $1.08. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.06. 1,296,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $171.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

