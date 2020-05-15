Brokerages Expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.64.

FSLY stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 316,294 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,367,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and sold 554,084 shares worth $12,051,606.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.