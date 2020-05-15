Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $9.88

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 45,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter.

RPT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 2,627,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,130. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $410.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

