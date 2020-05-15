Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Buhler Industries, Inc. (TSE:BUI) were down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, approximately 585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

The stock has a market cap of $70.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

Buhler Industries (TSE:BUI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.24 million during the quarter.

Buhler Industries Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells agricultural equipment in Canada and internationally. Its products include tractors, sprayers, front-end loaders, augers, snow blowers, mowers, seeding and tillage equipment, compact implements, and other products. The company markets its products primarily under the Farm King, Ezee-On, Allied, Inland, and Versatile brand names through a dealer/distribution network.

