C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Lowered by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In other news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $15,729,871.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

