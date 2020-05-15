Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 9%

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.55, approximately 560,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 566,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. Cactus’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Cactus Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cactus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after buying an additional 202,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 64,308 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,053,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 441,293 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

