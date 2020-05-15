CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) dropped 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.78, approximately 521,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 462,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $200.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 312,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 39,779 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

