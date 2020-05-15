Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,999. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Caledonia Mining in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

