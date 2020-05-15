Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter.
NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,999. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.
