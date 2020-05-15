Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter.

Shares of Caledonia Mining stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.18. 17,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,999. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.