Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 13.7%

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) traded down 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.88, 1,547,946 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 875,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

The firm has a market cap of $293.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Caleres by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Caleres by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

