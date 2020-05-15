Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 12.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price was down 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 56,268,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 30,123,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.90.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,860 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 119,027 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,956 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

