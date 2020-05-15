Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 418,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.91.

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.18. 21,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,473. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.57. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $114.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $81,608,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 284,088 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 246,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after purchasing an additional 157,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

