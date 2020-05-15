Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.49. 1,578,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,246. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

