Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 662 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $74.94. 1,494,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,955. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00.

