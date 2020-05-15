Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 919 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,170. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.