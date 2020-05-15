Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after purchasing an additional 410,956 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 138,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 325,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 10,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $14.08. 303,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. TFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

