Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.96. 12,162,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

