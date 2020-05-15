Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $247.68. 665,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,879. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $273.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.