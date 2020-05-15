Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 15,664 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Athersys worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Athersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

ATHX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. 2,596,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,009. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $587.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of -1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

