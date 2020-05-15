Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 7,357 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 1.27% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOTI. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

NYSEARCA MOTI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 6,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $33.21.

