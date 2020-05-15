Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,626,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,162,000 after acquiring an additional 961,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,407,000 after purchasing an additional 622,542 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,022,000 after purchasing an additional 430,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,742,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.63. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.03 and a 12 month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

