Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 363.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. 1,093,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,406. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

