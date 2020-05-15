Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 117.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,104.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 145,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 93,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,704. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

