Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 1,448,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,228. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97.

