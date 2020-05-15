Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,241. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.26.

