Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,498,000 after acquiring an additional 109,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,232,000 after acquiring an additional 750,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,270 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 934,810 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,267,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500,448 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,673 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.