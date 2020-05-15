Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. 11,915,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,371,504. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

